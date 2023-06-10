Gujarat govt increases financial aid to Rs 50k for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from state
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government on Saturday announced an increase in the financial assistance given to each pilgrim from the state undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from the current Rs 23,000 to Rs 50,000.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a state government release said.
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs during June to September each year. As per the MEA's website, Kailash Manasarovar is significant for Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva and also holds religious importance for Jains and the Buddhists.
The yatra is open to all eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Buddhists
- Gujarat
- Indian
- Kailash
- Hindus
- Jains
- Bhupendra Patel
- Kailash Manasarovar
- Shiva
ALSO READ
NCR youth embarks on foot journey to Mount Kailash
Delhi to have 1,500 electric buses by end of 2023: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
Delhi to be leading state for tax admn through AI intervention: Kailash Gahlot
Massive landslide in Uttarakhand leaves over 200 Adi Kailash pilgrims stranded
GE engine deal with Hindustan Aeronautics will have ripple effect across the US and Indian defense industries: US Indian Business Council's Atul Keshap