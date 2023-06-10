Gujarat govt increases financial aid to Rs 50k for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from state

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced an increase in the financial assistance given to each pilgrim from the state undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from the current Rs 23,000 to Rs 50,000.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a state government release said.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs during June to September each year. As per the MEA's website, Kailash Manasarovar is significant for Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva and also holds religious importance for Jains and the Buddhists.

The yatra is open to all eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)