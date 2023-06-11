Man held over murder of relative in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 25-year-old man, along with his four accomplices, was arrested in connection with the killing of his relative over a financial dispute in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Zahid, a resident of Maujpur, Nazim (23), from Brhampuri, and Soheb (23), of Chauhan Banger, they said. The victim was identified as Shamim. Accused Zahid is the son of Shamim's sister, police said. On Thursday, information regarding a robbery by four or five people in a house at Ambedkar Basti Maujpur was received. Police reached the spot and found that three injured people were shifted to JPC Hospital by the neighbours, a senior police officer said. The injured were identified as Abbas (70), his wife Shamim (70) and their tenant Zahid. The house was completely ransacked. When police reached the hospital, they found that Shamim was declared brought dead, the officer said. Abbas told police that around 2.30 pm, while he, along with his wife and one tenant (relative), was present at his house, he saw four or five people break into his house and attacked them with knives, the officer said. The assailants tied their hands and shoved clothes in their mouths before the robbery, the officer said.

During the investigation, Zahid, Nazim and Soheb were interrogated. They disclosed that Zahid is the nephew of Shamim. He, along with his mother and brothers, had been staying on the first floor of the same house on rent and running a belt assembling the unit, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sandhya Swami said.

Around three years ago, Zahid took a loan of around Rs 10 lakh from Shamim to start his business but he couldn't repay the amount despite repeated reminders from her, police said.

As Shamim kept asking him to return the money, Zahid planned to rob her. He shared his plan with his friend Nazim who further introduced him to more associates. Since March 23, they had already attempted twice, but failed to execute their plan, Swami said. Four people entered the house with the intention of robbing. Zahid, who was already present inside the house during the crime, played the role in keeping the gate open. After the robbers left, Zahid pretended to be unconscious as if he was injured during the robbery, police said.

On their instance, two more accused Ajmal and Shahid (twin brothers of Zahid) have been arrested. The Indian Penal Code sections 396 (dacoity with murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy have been added to the FIR. Further investigation is underway, police added.

