Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Titanic tourist sub missing for third day as search teams race clock

Rescuers searched a vast swath of the North Atlantic for a third day on Tuesday, racing against time to find a missing tourist submarine that vanished while taking wealthy passengers on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast. The 21-foot submersible Titan is built to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications - giving the five people aboard until Thursday morning before air runs out. One pilot and four passengers were inside the miniature sub early on Sunday when it lost communication with a parent ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its two-hour dive.

North Korea criticises Blinken's China visit as 'begging trip'

North Korea on Wednesday criticised U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's recent visit to Beijing as a "begging trip" to ease tensions in what it called a policy failure to pressure China. At one of the most significant U.S.-China exchanges since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday and agreed to stabilise their intense rivalry so it did not veer into conflict.

Colombia government labor bill shelved after legislators fail to reach quorum

A labor reform pushed by Colombia's government was shelved on Tuesday after committee legislators in Congress' lower house failed to reach a quorum in a scheduled first debate, dealing a major setback to leftist President Gustavo Petro. The reform aimed to reduce working hours and boost overtime pay to fight poverty. Critics said it could hurt job creation by increasing salary costs, but Petro argued the bill would solve issues like contractual instability which hurt growth.

At least 41 dead following reported riot in women's prison in Honduras

At least 41 people have died in a Honduran women's prison, a spokesperson from the public prosecutors' office said on Tuesday after an apparent prison riot. Authorities are working to identify the bodies at the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social, a 900-person women's penitentiary around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital city Tegucigalpa, spokesperson Yuri Mora told Reuters, saying some had died from burns, while others had been shot.

At recovery summit, UK's Sunak to unveil major Ukraine support

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil a major package for Ukraine, including $3 billion of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending, on the first day of a summit aimed at spurring efforts to rebuild the country on Wednesday. At the beginning of the two-day Ukraine recovery conference in London, Sunak will outline a package which will also include 240 million pounds ($306 million) of bilateral assistance and an expansion of British International Investment in Ukraine.

Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelenskiy says Moscow's forces being 'destroyed'

Russia on Tuesday struck military and infrastructure targets in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and across other parts of the country, including western areas far from the front lines, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Ukraine's air defences for downing more than 30 drones and defiantly said that Ukraine's forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south.

Blinken China's trip likely to bring only temporary relief for tensions

The first trip to China by a U.S. secretary of state in five years may have eased tensions that many saw escalating to dangerous levels, but the lack of progress on core issues means the relief will likely only be temporary. The limited achievements of Antony Blinken's two days of talks in Beijing were underscored on Tuesday when Washington again called for Beijing to reopen military communication channels and Blinken signaled concern about reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba, an island 100 miles (160 km) south of the U.S. state of Florida.

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax crimes, reaches deal on gun charge

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge, according to a court filing on Tuesday. The news sparked accusations of favorable treatment for the Democratic president's son from former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, who for years have attacked both Bidens.

Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to $6.2 billion

The Pentagon found it had overestimated the amount of funding for ammunition, missiles and other equipment it sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion due to an accounting error, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, more than double the amount previously disclosed. The value of the accounting error was revised up from the $3 billion that was first reported by Reuters in May, the result of assigning a higher-than-warranted value on U.S. weaponry shipped to Ukraine.

Modi visits US to deepen ties, says no doubting India's position on Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a state visit that has been projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries that would deepen and diversify their partnership. Modi has been to the U.S. five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but his visit until Saturday will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit.

