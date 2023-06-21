Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell border area

Armenia's armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the border area of the Sadarak district, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said late on Tuesday. "Units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army from various small arms," the defence ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Armenian armed formations also fired at the Azeri army positions near Susha in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been locked in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for three decades, regularly exchange fire across their shared border.

