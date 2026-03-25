Left Menu

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was permitted to serve a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt at home due to health issues. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes sanctioned the decision, mandating an ankle monitor and limited visitors while assessing medical conditions to potentially extend the home confinement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:46 IST
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro will serve his 27-year coup-related sentence at home, a Supreme Court ruling determined. Granted by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the decision cited Bolsonaro's precarious health, allowing him to leave prison under strict conditions and subject to review after 90 days.

The 71-year-old ex-leader will wear an ankle monitor, remain without cellphone access, and be monitored by local law enforcement. Visitors are restricted to family and medical personnel. De Moraes emphasized that non-adherence to the rules could result in Bolsonaro's return to prison or hospital.

Lingering health issues trace back to a 2018 stabbing incident. Legal authorities note the unlikelihood of house arrest reversals, barring significant health improvements or compliance breaches. The family questioned the temporary nature of this decision, especially given Bolsonaro's hospital discharge this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026