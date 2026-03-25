Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro will serve his 27-year coup-related sentence at home, a Supreme Court ruling determined. Granted by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the decision cited Bolsonaro's precarious health, allowing him to leave prison under strict conditions and subject to review after 90 days.

The 71-year-old ex-leader will wear an ankle monitor, remain without cellphone access, and be monitored by local law enforcement. Visitors are restricted to family and medical personnel. De Moraes emphasized that non-adherence to the rules could result in Bolsonaro's return to prison or hospital.

Lingering health issues trace back to a 2018 stabbing incident. Legal authorities note the unlikelihood of house arrest reversals, barring significant health improvements or compliance breaches. The family questioned the temporary nature of this decision, especially given Bolsonaro's hospital discharge this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)