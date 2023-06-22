UN Counter-Terrorism Week: Preventing violent extremism
UN News | Updated: 22-06-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:08 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nimrat Kaur shares what she learned while playing school counsellor in 'School of Lies'
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed emphasises necessity of assessing learning outcomes; monitoring school performance
369Hub Ventures empowering education through Global Skill Academy in the new era of modern learning
Rugby-Chiefs will learn more from narrow win, says coach McMillan
"Constantly working on myself, learning martial arts, kickboxing": 'Kundali Bhagya' fame Sanjay Gagnani