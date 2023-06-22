Left Menu

Wipro opens new office in Cape Town, deepens presence in South Africa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:27 IST
Wipro Ltd has inaugurated its new office at Sable Park, Century City, in Cape Town, as the IT services company underlined its commitment to clients in the region.

Wipro has been present in Africa since 2007, supporting enterprises and public sectors in their digital transformation to be globally competitive. Wipro also has a strong commitment towards local communities, as it continues to build a strong local talent pool with diverse skill sets and make strategic investments that will better serve clients, the company said in a statement.

Africa is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA Strategic Market Unit.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) of Wipro and Member of the Wipro Executive Board, termed the inauguration of the new office as a significant milestone for Wipro.

''This new office will help us better address the requirements of the growing client base in the region and provide interesting opportunities to the local talent,'' Chenchah said.

