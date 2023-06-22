MP police recover 405 lost mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore from across country, return them to owners

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore traced more than 400 mobile phones from different parts of the country and returned them to their rightful owners, who had earlier complained about losing these devices, an official said on Thursday.

The total value of these devices is around Rs 1 crore, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nimish Agarwal handed over the mobile phones to their owners during a programme held at the police control room here, the official said.

''These people had complained about losing their mobile phones on the 'Citizen Cop' app of the Indore police. Acting on these complaints received online, the police traced a total of 405 mobile phones in Madhya Pradesh as well as Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Orissa, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,'' the official said.

During the year 2022, the Indore police had traced about 1,800 missing mobile phones of local residents from different states, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)