Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 09:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into the Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran has been shot down by BSF jawans, an official of the force said on Saturday.

According to the official, Border Security Force troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it.

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village.

''BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in village Lakhana of Tarn Taran district. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by the BSF,'' the force said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

