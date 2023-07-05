Left Menu

4 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack targeting security post in Northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:20 IST
4 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack targeting security post in Northwest Pakistan

A child and three Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The suicide attack occurred at the Hameedullah Shaheed security check post on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.

The check post was wrecked in the suicide attack that killed three Paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a child and also injured ten civilians, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.

On Jun 24, one policeman was killed, and another was injured in an attack by a suicide bomber in the Balochistan province. The attack happened in Balochistan's Turbat when the female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the Paramilitary FC.

According to a recent report by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country has registered a whopping 79 per cent spike in terror attacks in the first six months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year, with the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province being the most highly impacted state due to the militant attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023