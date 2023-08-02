Left Menu

Haryana govt to immediately shift 2nd IRB battalion headquarters from Bhondsi to Nuh to maintain law and order

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:13 IST
The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to immediately shift the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from police complex Bhondsi to Nuh district to meet ''imminent operational exigencies'' of maintaining law and order and peace and security.

An order in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday had sought four additional companies of central forces following communal clashes in the state, and said a battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Meanwhile, Haryana, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kauhsal issued orders that Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, should proceed to Nuh immediately to provide guidance to the deputy commissioner there for maintenance of law and order in the district and to coordinate with the state headquarters.

Joshi has also been asked to maintain headquarters at Nuh till further orders.

