Two sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Forest ranger in Telangana

A local court in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in connection with the sensational murder case of a Forest Range Officer (FRO) Srinivasa Rao in November 2022.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Patil Vasanth today sentenced the two accused Madakam Tula and Podium Nanga, who killed Srinivasa Rao on the outskirts of Errbodu Guthikoya village in Chandrugonda mandal of the district on November 22 last year, to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

Srinivasa Rao, 42, was brutally attacked with axes near a plantation area of the forest in Chandrugonda mandal when he, along with another forest official, went there to stop miscreants from damaging the plantation that was being cultivated by the Forest department, police had then said.

The two persons from the Guthi Koya (a tribal group), who were involved in the attack on the FRO were subsequently arrested, police said.

A case under sections 302, 353, 332 r/w 34 IPC was registered against the accused at Chandrugonda Police Station.

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Vineet G congratulated and honoured Inspector Vasanth Kumar, Public Prosecutor Posani Radhakrishna, Court Duty Officer Head Constable Ravi and Liaison Officer Veera Babu who worked hard to get both the accused punished.

