Poland detains Russians distributing Wagner group's propaganda, says minister

Poland has detained two Russians who were distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner group in Polish cities, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

"The Internal Security Agency identified and detained two Russians who distributed propaganda materials of the Wagner Group in Krakow and Warsaw," Kaminski wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Both were charged with espionage, among other things, and were arrested."

