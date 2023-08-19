Left Menu

2 held for supplying drugs in Delhi

He worked for Nirmal and supplied opium in Bihar, West Bengal, and DelhiNCR, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:05 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and opium worth more than Rs 40 lakh in the international market was seized from them, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (53) and Raj Kumar (39), residents of Jammu, they said. Singh and Kumar were working on the directions of one Nirmal, a resident of Bokajan in Assam, they said.

Police got a tip-off that the duo would come to Mangolpuri Industrial Area at around 8 am to supply opium procured from Manipur to Sanjeet, a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

Following Singh and Kumar's arrest, more than 55 kg of opium was seized from the truck in which they had arrived, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Singh told police that he was involved in drug trafficking for the last two years. He worked for Nirmal and supplied opium in Bihar, West Bengal, and Delhi/NCR, police said.

