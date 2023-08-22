Former Nigerian oil minister Alison-Madueke charged with bribery by UK police

British police said on Tuesday they had charged former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences, saying they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

"We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts," Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency's International Corruption Unit.

"These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation."

