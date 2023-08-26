Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 05:55 IST
Russia downs drone near Moscow - mayor

Russia reported a new drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Saturday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was brought down by air defence systems over the Istra district of the Moscow region.

Russian military have reported repeated Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian territory over the course of this week.

