Ukraine repelling air attack on Kyiv - military
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 07:50 IST
Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling a Russian air attack on Kyiv's outskirts early on Sunday, Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
A Reuters witness reported the sound of blasts.
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
