Libya's PM Dbeibah suspends foreign minister, refers her to investigation
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 03:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 03:02 IST
The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah suspended the Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and referred her to investigation, a statement said early on Monday.
The suspension comes after the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met in Italy last week despite not having formal relations, Israel said on Sunday, saying they discussed possible cooperation.
