PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

M&S takes UK to High Court over blocked rebuild of London flagship Europe's largest copper producer says it has been victim of huge theft

Nadhim Zahawi working with Barclay family on Telegraph bid Junior doctors in England to join consultants in NHS strike

Overview Marks and Spencer has launched a legal challenge in the High Court against Michael Gove's decision last month to stop the UK retailer from rebuilding its Art Deco flagship in London's Marble Arch.

Aurubis, Europe's largest copper producer, said it had been the target of a huge theft that could lead to losses worth hundreds of millions of euros. Former Conservative party chair Nadhim Zahawi is working with the Barclay family on their attempts to regain control of the Telegraph newspaper, which was placed into receivership by its lender Lloyds in June.

Junior doctors in England will join consultants in the first co-ordinated strike action by both groups of medics. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)