Punjab Police searches suspected hideouts of people linked with terrorist Lakhbir Landa

Punjab Police on Sunday launched a special cordon and search operation at the suspected hideouts of people linked with terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a senior official said.

The move was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, he said.

Simultaneous raids were conducted from 6 am to 10 am on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, wherein, all the residential and other premises linked with at least 297 close associates of Landa, were thoroughly searched in all the districts, according to a statement.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said as many as 150 teams of police, involving at least 1,200 personnel, carried out these raids across the state.

The operation was planned after the questioning of several people in the recently busted modules backed by Landa, he added.

The Special DGP said several people have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being examined.

During the operation, police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked with the criminals and also collected data from electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination, he added.

He said police teams also checked arms licenses and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and property details for further examination.

