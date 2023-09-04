Left Menu

35 fire tenders, 500 personnel will be deployed for G20 Summit: DFS director

35 fire tenders, 500 personnel will be deployed for G20 Summit: DFS director
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg on Monday said 35 fire tenders and 500 personnel will be deployed for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital later this week.

In an interview with PTI Video, Garg said the department is geared up to combat any fire-related situation during the summit. The DFS has also procured four special high-voltage water pumping machines to avoid any waterlogging in the Rajghat area if it rains, he said.

“Every department is preparing for the upcoming G20 meet. DFS is considered one of the most prominent departments, and the department has prepared itself to tackle any fire incident that may take place,” Garg told PTI.

Sharing about the action plan, the senior official said they have divided the summit area into three prominent parts for deployment.

“First will be the meeting venue Bharat Mandapam, where all the delegates will gather for the meeting. The second area is where all dignitaries will stay (mostly all the prominent hotels of the city). And the third part includes the tourists' places where all dignitaries will visit,” Garg further said.

He further said DFS have deployed 35 fire tenders for the G20 duties and a total of 500 people are assigned for the same.

“During the G20 Summit, all the holidays of the employees have been cancelled and they will be ready with advance and new equipment. We have chalked out a proper plan so that we will also provide immediate help and respond to routine calls as well. We almost receive 100 fire calls in a day, we will manage them as well,'' he added.

The DFS had been conducting mock drills by the crew who are part of the assignment for a better understanding of how they will immediately take charge of any condition.

There will be six to seven members in every unit. “Units will be deployed at key locations and they will be prepared for any situation. From Delhi airport to every important location, we have also decided that these units will not be carrying out any bird rescue exercise,'' he added.

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

