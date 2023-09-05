Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia's 'General Armageddon' seen in first photo since Wagner mutiny

A new photo appearing to show Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June, was published on social media on Monday by a well known Russian media personality. "General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today," Ksenia Sobchak wrote in a caption to the picture on Telegram.

ASEAN leaders seek to assert bloc's relevance at annual summit

Southeast Asian leaders will on Tuesday converge on the Indonesian capital for an annual summit amid rifts within the 10-member regional bloc over stalled peace efforts in Myanmar and a sharpening U.S.-China rivalry in the region. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is seeking to clarify its relevance as cracks emerge in its response to the conflict in Myanmar, where the military seized power in a bloody coup in 2021.

Turkey's Erdogan says Black Sea grain deal can be restored soon

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that it would soon be possible to revive the grain deal that the United Nations says helped to ease a food crisis by getting Ukrainian grain to market. Russia quit the deal in July - a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey - complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

France's Macron wants German-style public transport subscription

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he wants to see a German-style system of low-cost monthly subscriptions for regional trains in France. Asked by HugoDecrypte, a YouTube channel geared towards news for young people, whether France was willing to make available a 49 euro per month rail pass for regional trains like in Germany, Macron said he was in favour of this.

Soccer-Spain men's team condemn Rubiales two weeks after Hermoso kiss

The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago. "We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour from Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents," captain Alvaro Morata said as he read out a statement on behalf of the team.

Three dead, three missing after downpours in Spain cause widespread floods

At least three people died and three were missing as record rainfall caused heavy flooding in central Spain, shutting roads, subway lines and high-speed train connections, authorities said on Monday. Helicopters were sent to rescue people who had sought refuge on the roofs of their homes in the Toledo area some 50 km (31 miles) southwest of Madrid, emergency services said.

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

Ukraine said on Monday Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit. Reuters could not independently verify either account, a rare report of stray weapons from the war in Ukraine hitting a neighbouring member of the Western military alliance.

Israel opens Bahrain embassy, three years after normalising ties

Israel officially opened its embassy in Bahrain on Monday, three years after both sides normalised ties and as Washington presses Riyadh for a similar deal that would be Israel's biggest diplomatic win in the region. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attended an official ceremony for the opening of the diplomatic mission during a visit to Bahrain which included a delegation of businessmen and government officials.

Kim to meet Putin as Russia seeks closer military ties with North Korea

Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine, as Russia says it is seeking closer military ties with North Korea. In a rare trip abroad, Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet Putin, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing U.S. and allied sources.

Nobel-winning Russian journalist to challenge 'foreign agent' designation

Nobel Prize-winning Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov will mount a legal challenge to try to overturn his designation as a "foreign agent" by the authorities in Russia, Novaya Gazeta, the newspaper he edits, said on Monday. Russia's justice ministry on Friday added Muratov, a veteran editor and co-laureate of the 2021 Nobel peace prize, to the growing list of people it has formally labelled "foreign agents" - a designation used to stigmatise and complicate the life of people it deems to be working against Russian state interests.

