DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 5

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

** ULAANBAATAR - Prince of Saudi Arabia, member of the government and Minister of State Turki bin Muhammad Al Saud will pay an official visit to Mongolia. (To Sept. 7) ** ASTANA - Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani will pay an official visit to Astana.

** JAKARTA - Indonesian president Joko Widodo meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the presidential palace amid the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta – 1030 GMT. ** CAIRO - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit Egypt and meet his counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo. VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) BEIJING - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani will visit China. (Final day) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and central bank deputies meet + G20 sherpa meet (To Sept 6). JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To Sep. 7) JAKARTA - Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin will visit Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held in Jakarta. (To Sept 7)

JAKARTA/NEW DELHI - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Indonesia and India to attend the ASEAN and G20 summit. (To Sept. 10) VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who holds a largely ceremonial role, and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog speak to reporters in Vienna - 0935 GMT. KAULA LUMPUR - UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan to visit Malaysia. (To Sept 8) ANKARA - Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis meets with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Turkey. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits Eswatini. (To Sept. 8) MUNICH, Germany – 51st anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 ** JERUSALEM - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană will have a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of the State of Israel, Yoav Gallant.

** BUCHAREST - Romanian, Polish and Lithuanian presidents Klaus Iohannis, Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic hold a joint news conference after a summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Romanian capital Bucharest – 1030 GMT. ** JAKARTA - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian Vice Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak in the Leaders Talk session of the Indo-Pacific Forum at the 43rd ASEAN Summit – 0300 GMT.

** RIGA - Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers to meet in Latvia. (To Sept. 7) JAKARTA - ASEAN leaders meet with their U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the 26th ASEAN-US summit in Jakarta - 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS - Bruegel think-tank annual conference. (To Sept. 7) INDIA/BANGLADESH – 12th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 ** DHAKA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to visit Dhaka before leaving for the G20 summit in New Delhi on the next day. Lavrov will be the first Russian Foreign Minister to visit the south Asian country. During his visit, he will meet the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg receives Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels - 1230 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at the association for international journalists - 1300 GMT. JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo gives a conclusion news conference on the final day of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits - 1040 GMT. JAKARTA - Heads of state from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and leaders from East Asia summit set to meet in Indonesia. NEW DELHI - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to India on a four-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. (To Sept. 10) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and energy ministers meet (To Sept 8). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BOGOTA - Mexican President Lopez Obrador to visit Colombia, where he will meet with Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia (To Sept 9). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

NEW DELHI - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit India. (To Sept. 10) MALE - Maldivian Presidency Election. NEW DELHI - G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi (To Sept 10). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 HANOI - U.S. president Joe Biden is in Hanoi for a 2-day visit to upgrade ties with Vietnam to a strategic partnership, or higher. (To Sept. 11) SANTIAGO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric. (To Sept. 11) MOSCOW - Russia holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 ** BRUSSELS - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the heads of state of the German-speaking countries in Brussels – 1300 GMT.

** DHAKA - French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh, after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. ** ROETHENBACH, Germany - The defence ministers of Germany, Estonia and Latvia visit the German arms maker Diehl in the Bavarian town of Roethenbach. UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

EUPEN, BRUSSELS - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium on the sidelines of the 19th summit of the heads of state of the German-speaking countries in Eupen. DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

** BRUSSELS - EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual state of the union speech – 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. (To Sept. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

HAVANA - Members of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. WASHINGTON D.C./BEIJING - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China. (To Sep 25) MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 WASHINGTON D.C. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept 21) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders gather for the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly. (To Sept. 26) GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 PARIS - King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France. (To Sept. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis departs Rome for two-day trip to Marseille. (To Sept. 23) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 63rd year of independence. CHINA – 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 GUINEA – 65th anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International Day of Non-violence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 12th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 17th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 PRAGUE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his ministers visit Prague for a joint session with the Czech government. (To Oct. 10) LUXEMBOURG - Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty. FIJI – 53rd anniversary of independence. MONROVIA - Liberian House of Representatives Election. MONROVIA - Liberian President Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 GLOBAL - World Sight Day. BALI – 21st anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present his government's 2024 budget in parliament. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 13th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

WARSAW - Polish Referendum Election. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. WARSAW - Polish Senate Election. WARSAW - Polish Parliamentary Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 12th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct 20) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 12th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 BERN - Swiss Council of States Election. BERN - Swiss National Council Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Presidency Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Senate Election. BUENOS AIRES - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the United States. (To Oct 26) GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a meeting with ministers and deputy ministers. LIBYA – 11th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 11th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, for a visit, which will include state dinner. LUXEMBOURG - EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 27) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

