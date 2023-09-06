US commerce secretary doesn't expect changes to Trump China tariffs until review complete

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday she does not expect any revisions to U.S. tariffs on China imposed during then-President Donald Trump's administration until an ongoing review is completed by the U.S. Trade Representative's Office.

"I don't think the administration will make any changes until that review is completed," Raimondo told CNBC.

Trump imposed tariffs in 2018 and 2019 on thousands of imports from China valued at some $370 billion at the time, after a "Section 301" investigation found that China was misappropriating U.S. intellectual property and coercing U.S. companies to transfer sensitive technology to do business.

