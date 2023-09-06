Russia says it downs Ukraine-launched drone over Bryansk region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 09:40 IST
The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone just before midnight on Tuesday over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.
Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was no destruction or casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
