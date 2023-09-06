3 held for killing water cart operator during robbery in northeast Delhi's Mandoli

A man was arrested and two minors apprehended for allegedly killing a 25-year-old water cart operator while robbing him in northeast Delhi’s Mandoli area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Abhishek Thakur, a resident of Nand Nagri, they said.

Salman, the victim, a resident of Mandoli Extension, was stabbed several times on the left side of the abdomen by Thakur, police said.

Salman used to man a water cart near Meet Nagar Fatak in Jyoti Nagar.

He spoke to his mother at about 10.30 pm on August 31, after that he could not be contacted. When he was found, his phone and some cash were missing.

According to police logs, they got a call at 6.58 am on September 1 about a body lying near Mandoli crematorium.

Police investigated the matter and arrested Thakur and apprehended two juveniles, both aged 17 years. Robbery was revealed as the motive behind the murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

On August 31, Thakur and his three associates waylaid Salman on a desolate stretch near the Shamshan Ghat in Mandoli and tried to rob him there.

When he resisted, one of them held him from behind as Thakur drove his knife into his abdomen several times.

They robbed him of his phone and around Rs 500 in cash and fled the spot, Tirkey said.

The four later took an auto-rickshaw and reached Narela, where they stayed at a relative's house and the next day sold the stolen phone to an unsuspecting buyer for Rs 1,600, police said.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the fourth associate, who is also a minor. Police have recovered the knife and a set of clothes, both stained in blood and the stolen phone.

