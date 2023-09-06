Romanian minister says drone pieces from Russian attacks in Ukraine found in his country

Left Menu

Romanias defence minister said Wednesday that pieces apparently of a drone from Russias recent attacks on Ukraines port on the Danube River have been found on the territory of his country.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's defence minister said Wednesday that pieces apparently of a drone from Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's port on the Danube River have been found on the territory of his country. Romania is a NATO member.

Angel Tilvar, the minister, told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone were discovered in the eastern Tulcea county, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and war-torn Ukraine.

"I confirm that in this area, pieces that may be of a drone were found," he said, adding that the pieces did not pose a threat.

It's unclear if Romania has determined when or from where the drone was launched. There has been a series of recent attacks by Russia on Danube ports in Ukraine, which are close to Romania, a NATO member since 2004.

Tilvar's comments come after Romania's Ministry of National Defence "categorically denied" claims made on Monday by the spokesperson of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, who said that Shahed drones launched by Russia on Sunday night fell and exploded on Romanian territory.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also denied those claims on Tuesday, saying that the attacks were "verified 800 meters (yards) from our border, so very, very close".

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year in February, there has been only one other recorded incident of the war spilling into a NATO member state. That was when a missile struck a farm in Poland, killing two people. Polish officials later said it appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine.

"In a fairly short period of time there were a series of attacks that Russia made against Ukrainian port facilities and warehouses," Tilvar said. "Which is why I think it is important to strengthen vigilance measures."

