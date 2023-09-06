Germany in talks with Netherlands, Denmark on joint ammunition purchases -source

Germany is in negotiations with the Netherlands and Denmark on the joint procurement of ammunition, a defence source told Reuters on Wednesday, as Western countries are scrambling to replenish stocks depleted by donations to Ukraine.

"Germany is ready to open its framework contracts (for the procurement of ammunition) to our partners as Defence Minister Boris Pistorius pledged earlier this year," the source said, without giving details on the kind of ammunition affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)