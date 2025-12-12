Tensions Rise as Germany Summons Russian Ambassador
Germany has summoned the Russian ambassador amidst accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks, election interference, and disinformation campaigns allegedly conducted by Moscow. Specific details were lacking at the time of the announcement.
In a significant diplomatic move, the German foreign office summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday amid accusations leveled by Berlin against Moscow.
The allegations include charges of sabotage, cyberattacks, and interference in German elections, which have heightened tensions between the two nations.
Germany has further blamed Moscow for conducting disinformation campaigns, although specifics remain scarce as of Friday afternoon.
