1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Sept 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:50 IST
A Delhi court will hear on September 11 a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter on a request made by Tytler's lawyer.

The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

