Haryana ramps up efforts against drug trafficking

More than 40 drug traffickers in Haryana are on the state's narcotics control bureau's radar for potential detention even as the home department sanctioned the preventive detention of another suspected trafficker in Nuh district.

The Haryana Police, in collaboration with the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, has intensified its crackdown on drug traffickers by invoking provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Over 40 major traffickers across various districts are on the bureau's radar for potential detention under the act, the Haryana Police added.

Primarily aimed at major operatives behind the scenes -- the organisers, financiers and kingpins -- this act proves instrumental in neutralising the nexus, it said.

The home department recently sanctioned the preventive detention of an individual under the act, the statement added. Iqbal alias Kranti from the Gujarwada mohalla in Nuh is allegedly a trafficker of ganja with multiple FIRs against him, it said.

''With the latest preventive detention order in place, Iqbal's chances of bail or parole are effectively nullified,'' it added.

A detainee under the act can face detention for up to a year. Additionally, any properties illegally acquired by the detainee or their associates are liable for forfeiture.

''Riding on this mandate, the Haryana Police has so far secured approval from the home department to detain nine major drug traffickers as per the NDPS Act. These individuals, known for secretly procuring, storing and distributing narcotics, were active in drug trafficking,'' it said.

Eight of these detainees have been lodged in various prisons since January, it said.

In a parallel initiative, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau is identifying properties of the detainees to ensure their illegal assets are attached and seized.

''Moreover, over 40 other major drug traffickers across various Haryana districts are on the HSNCB's (Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau) radar for potential detention,'' the police said.

''In achieving this, the force places paramount importance on upholding the rights and liberties of all individuals and operating strictly within legal boundaries,'' said Additional Director General of Police (Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau) OP Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)