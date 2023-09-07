Port, grain silo damaged by drone strikes on Odesa region - governor
Russian drone strikes have damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine's Odesa region, its governor, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday.
One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on the district in the last five days, he said. Izmail is home to a Ukrainian Danube river port.
