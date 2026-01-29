Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Village
The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of the village of Bila Bereza in Ukraine's Sumy region. The statement comes as Reuters remains unable to verify the claim independently.
In a recent development, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the capture of the village of Bila Bereza, strategically located in Ukraine's Sumy region.
The announcement highlights ongoing tensions in the area, which continues to see active military engagements.
Meanwhile, Reuters noted the difficulty in verifying these battlefield reports independently, showcasing the challenges in obtaining unbiased information from the conflict zone.
