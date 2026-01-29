Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Village

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of the village of Bila Bereza in Ukraine's Sumy region. The statement comes as Reuters remains unable to verify the claim independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:06 IST
Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, the Russian Defence Ministry declared the capture of the village of Bila Bereza, strategically located in Ukraine's Sumy region.

The announcement highlights ongoing tensions in the area, which continues to see active military engagements.

Meanwhile, Reuters noted the difficulty in verifying these battlefield reports independently, showcasing the challenges in obtaining unbiased information from the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026