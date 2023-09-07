Russia says US supply of depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine is 'criminal act' - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 10:44 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that supplying depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine by the United States was "a criminal act", state news agency RIA reported.
Ryabkov said that Russia continues to hold contacts on humanitarian issues with the US, but not to work together on major issues.
"There is no dialogue there," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by TASS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drone attacks - TASS
US says it does not support strikes inside Russia after Moscow drone attacks
US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia
A failed lunar mission dents Russian pride and reflects deeper problems with Moscow's space industry
Russia says military downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow