Russia says US supply of depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine is 'criminal act' - RIA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that supplying depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine by the United States was "a criminal act", state news agency RIA reported.

Ryabkov said that Russia continues to hold contacts on humanitarian issues with the US, but not to work together on major issues.

"There is no dialogue there," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by TASS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)