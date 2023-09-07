Left Menu

Indonesia president: ASEAN, UN's work often inhibited by geopolitical tensions

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:59 IST
Indonesia president: ASEAN, UN's work often inhibited by geopolitical tensions
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said in opening an ASEAN-UN summit on Thursday that their organisations' work is often hindered by geopolitical tensions.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is hosting in Jakarta a series of meeting with leaders of major countries and multilateral organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023