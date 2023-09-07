Indonesia president: ASEAN, UN's work often inhibited by geopolitical tensions
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said in opening an ASEAN-UN summit on Thursday that their organisations' work is often hindered by geopolitical tensions.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is hosting in Jakarta a series of meeting with leaders of major countries and multilateral organisations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Nino could doom Indonesia's rare tropical glaciers by 2026
Indonesia, Boeing sign deal for sale of F-15 fighter jets
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-El Nino could doom Indonesia's rare tropical glaciers by 2026
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters
Indonesia fire burns 15 hectares of landfill, still rages