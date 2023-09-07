Left Menu

POCSO court acquits conservancy truck driver in rape case involving 16-year-old girl in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:08 IST
POCSO court acquits conservancy truck driver in rape case involving 16-year-old girl in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was acquitted by a special POCSO court in Thane in a case of entering into a physical relationship with a minor girl on the promise of marriage.

Special POCSO Judge DS Deshmukh gave Abdul Iqbal Qureshi, a conservancy truck driver, the benefit of doubt in his order of September 1, the details of which were made available on Thursday.

As per the FIR registered in Uttan Sagari police station on September 10, 2016, he had entered into a physical relationship with the 16-year-old victim after getting acquainted with her a year earlier.

When the victim got pregnant, she and her kin found out the accused was already married and had a child, as per the FIR.

On September 7, 2016, when the victim was 8-month pregnant, Qureshi refused to marry her, after which she approached police.

He was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for repeatedly committing rape on her and other offences.

Advocate SV Patankar appeared from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023