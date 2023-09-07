Left Menu

Arms licence of Union minister's son cancelled by Lucknow DM following police report

The revolver allegedly used in the crime was a licensed weapon owned by Vikas Kishore, according to his father Kaushal Kishore, who is the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The arms licence of Vikas Kishore, son of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, has been cancelled by the Lucknow district magistrate following a police report.

A revolver registered in the name of Vikas Kishore was allegedly used in the killing of a 30-year-old man at the minister's house. Police had seized the revolver and sent a report to the district magistrate for the cancellation of Vikas Kishore's arms licence while lodging a case against him under the Arms Act.

Following a review of the police report, the arms licence of Vikash Kishore was cancelled by Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Wednesday, administrative officials said.

The victim, Vinay Srivastav, was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the minister's house in the early hours of September 1. The revolver allegedly used in the crime was a licensed weapon owned by Vikas Kishore, according to his father Kaushal Kishore, who is the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs. Vikas Kishore was in Delhi at the time of the incident.

Three men -- Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma and Shamim alias Baba -- were arrested in connection with the incident the same day.

A day after the incident, police registered an FIR against Vikas Kishore under section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act and sent a report to the authorities seeking cancellation of his arms licence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

