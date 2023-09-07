Punjab police arrests drug trafficker, seizes 9 kg heroin

Punjab police on Thursday said they have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 9 kg heroin from him. In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar rural police has arrested Malkait Singh and seized 9 Kg contraband from his possession, it said in a post on X. ''He used to execute cross border drug smuggling along with his associates. FIR under NDPS Act is registered at PS Goraya,'' Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said. He said investigations are going on to arrest his associates involved in the logistics of the consignment. PTI SUN SRY SRY

