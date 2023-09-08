Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy praises units for 'effective' action against Russian troops

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:55 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy singled out for praise on Thursday three military units for "very, very effective" action against Russian troops on the front in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy provided few details in his nightly address, but said one national guard unit was fighting in the east and two in the south - the focal points of Kyiv's three-month-old counter offensive.

"Thank you soldiers for very, very effective results in destroying the occupiers," Zelenskiy said. "And results are precisely what Ukraine needs now from everyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

