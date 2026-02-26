Zelenskiy's Hopes for Trilateral Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about the upcoming trilateral talks scheduled for March, aiming to set the stage for a summit of national leaders.

In a recent phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy emphasized that the support of the United States could be pivotal in advancing discussions.

He remarked on platform X that this high-level engagement could play a key role in resolving the ongoing conflict, addressing complex issues, and ultimately ending the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)