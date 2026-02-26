Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Hopes for Trilateral Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced forthcoming trilateral talks in March which could lead to a meeting of national leaders. Following a call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy stated that Trump's backing is crucial for resolving sensitive issues and ending the ongoing war.

President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about the upcoming trilateral talks scheduled for March, aiming to set the stage for a summit of national leaders.

In a recent phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy emphasized that the support of the United States could be pivotal in advancing discussions.

He remarked on platform X that this high-level engagement could play a key role in resolving the ongoing conflict, addressing complex issues, and ultimately ending the war.

