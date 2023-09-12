Left Menu

Ukraine conducted drone attack near nuclear plant - Russia's Rosatom

The nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, is also in Russian hands. Later on Tuesday, Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR) released footage of drone attacks, saying Ukrainian special forces and resistance members in Enerhodar had "congratulated the invaders on the 'holiday'" - a reference to Russia's day of migration service workers.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:41 IST
Ukraine conducted drone attack near nuclear plant - Russia's Rosatom

Ukraine carried out a drone strike on the Russian-held city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Monday, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Russia's RIA news agency.

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said six drones were launched at Enerhodar, and that all were destroyed. The city is in territory in southeastern Ukraine that is held by Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine over 18 months ago. The nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, is also in Russian hands.

Later on Tuesday, Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR) released footage of drone attacks, saying Ukrainian special forces and resistance members in Enerhodar had "congratulated the invaders on the 'holiday'" - a reference to Russia's day of migration service workers. The GUR said that a building in Enerhodar where Russian passports are now being issued, and two locations where up to 12 Russian officers were located, had been hit. A radio communication point had been "neutralised", it said.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports or the video footage released by the GUR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023