Chandrababu Naidu's plea against FIR: Andhra HC posts hearing for Sep 19

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday posted for September 19, the hearing into TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's plea requesting quashing the FIR registered against him in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The court also directed the Andhra Pradesh CID to file its reply.

The former chief minister was sent to judicial remand and is currently lodged in a Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram in a case filed by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, an advocate representing the state government said both the parties have agreed not to press on a petition filed by the CID in the lower court seeking Naidu's police custody, till September 18.

Following a local court in Vijayawada rejecting a house custody petition for Naidu on Tuesday, the former chief minister's team of lawyers moved the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR.

Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay had said after the arrest.

