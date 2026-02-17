Court Reserves Order on Sanjay Raut's Defamation Case Appeal

A sessions court has reserved its order regarding an appeal by Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, who contested his conviction in a defamation case initiated by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The controversial case stems from allegations made by Raut accusing Somaiya and her husband of involvement in a Rs 100 crore scam linked to public toilet constructions. The magistrate had initially sentenced Raut to 15 days imprisonment.

The court heard final arguments, with Raut's defense asserting no defamation occurred, while the complainant, represented by Senior Advocate Laxman Kanal, highlighted report findings showing no alleged scam. The decision is anticipated by February 23.

