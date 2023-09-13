Union Cabinet passes resolution praising PM Modi for success of G20 Summit
- Country:
- India
Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution praising Prime Minister Narnedra Modi for making the G20 Summit a huge success, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.
Briefing media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said the resolution was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and it was passed unanimously.
The Cabinet noted the successful hosting of the G20 Summit was a matter of great pride for the entire country with several initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Modi such as the launch of Global Biofuels Association and the inclusion of African Union in the bloc being adopted with a consensus, the minister said.
