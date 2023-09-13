Left Menu

Policeman shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur

PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei bunker No.1 in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The policeman, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head by a sniper between 1pm and 1.30pm, they said.

Officials added that two more persons also sustained bullet wounds in the incident, the details of which are still awaited.

This attack comes a day after three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning.

On September 8, another three persons were killed and over 50 injured at Pallel in Tengnoupal district.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

