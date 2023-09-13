Left Menu

Man commits suicide due to `blackmailing', streams it live on Facebook

Facing unbearable pressure, he was ending his life, he said.Kalamna police has detained the girl and her family members for questioning and investigation is underway, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:50 IST
Man commits suicide due to `blackmailing', streams it live on Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man ended his life here claiming that he was being blackmailed with a rape accusation, and livestreamed his extreme act on Facebook, police said.

Manish alias Raj Yadav, resident of Kalamna area of the city, ended his life by jumping into the Kanhan river on Sunday, said an official. According to police, he was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl from his locality. The girl went missing from her home on September 6 and her family alleged that Manish was responsible for it, said the police official.

On Sunday, Manish streamed a live video on Facebook from the riverbank where he said that the girl's family had threatened to implicate him in a fabricated rape case if he did not pay them Rs 5 lakh, and they had similarly blackmailed someone else in Uttar Pradesh before targeting him. Facing unbearable pressure, he was ending his life, he said.

Kalamna police has detained the girl and her family members for questioning and investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023