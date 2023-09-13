Left Menu

Four killed, seven injured in two incidents of lightning strike in adjoining villages

The deceased in the Bansdih incident were identified as Manshu 33, his wife Kunti 32, their child Pritam 2, and Vipin Kujur 35.

Four persons, three of them from a family, were killed and seven others injured in two incidents of lightning strike in adjoining villages in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Four persons were killed and two others injured in Belsar village while five persons sustained burns in Bansdih village, said Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh.

Both the incidents took place in Shankargarh police station area. The victims were working in the fields. The deceased in the Bansdih incident were identified as Manshu (33), his wife Kunti (32), their child Pritam (2), and Vipin Kujur (35). Priyanka (24), Sammi (42), Anjana (3), Malli (36) and Sandip (10) were injured.

Vipin's wife Pratima (30) and another woman Munia (35) sustained injuries in a lightning strike at Belsar, the SP said.

A police team took the injured to a nearby hospital, he said.

