US State Dept approves possible sale of F-16 equipment to Poland for $389 mln

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 00:46 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 sustainment and related equipment to Poland for $389 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.

