Man from MP booked in Navi Mumbai for stalking, threatening his former girlfriend

A 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking, threatening his former girlfriend and posting her objectionable photos and videos on social media after she refused to get back into relationship with him, police said on Thursday.The accused and the victim 21, who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, are students of an educational institute at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, they said.They were in a relationship earlier, but later parted ways.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:02 IST
Man from MP booked in Navi Mumbai for stalking, threatening his former girlfriend
A 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking, threatening his former girlfriend and posting her objectionable photos and videos on social media after she refused to get back into relationship with him, police said on Thursday.

The accused and the victim (21), who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, are students of an educational institute at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, they said.

They were in a relationship earlier, but later parted ways. The man wanted the woman back in his life and was pressuring her to become friends again, said the police.

However, when the woman rejected his friendly overtures, the accused followed her in person, sent offensive messages and posted her objectionable photos and videos on social media, they said.

He also molested the woman and warned of dire consequences if she rejected his friendship offer. All these incidents took place between January 2022 and now, said the police.

Fed up with constant harassment, the woman lodged a complaint with the Kharghar police following which an FIR was lodged on Tuesday against the man under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

