Russia says it has approved U.S. request to visit jailed reporter Gershkovich - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow has approved a U.S. consular request to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of espionage, state news agency RIA reported.
Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the city of Yekaterinburg. He, the Wall Street Journal and the United States all deny that he is a spy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hostile drone destroyed by air defences near Moscow -mayor
Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports - report
U.S. envoy: China's reaction to Fukushima release is economic coercion
U.S. ambassador to Japan visits Fukushima, expects U.S. support in seafood ban spat
Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video